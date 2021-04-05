Larry Millete husband of a missing Chula Vista California woman who vanished three months ago, Maya allegedly devised a $20K murder-for-hire plot targeting his wife’s suspected boyfriend whom he suspected she was cheating with.

The husband of missing California woman Maya Millete suspected she was having an affair — and had allegedly targeted her lover in a murder-for-hire plot, a report said Monday.

Larry Millete ‘seemed pretty serious’ about ordering a hit on Maya’s supposed boyfriend before she disappeared in January from their Chula Vista home, a source told Fox News.

He allegedly started to suspect that his wife was seeing someone else last summer, then hatched a plan to kill the boyfriend soon after.

The source said that Larry frequently discussed paying someone $20,000 to kill the man — even bringing up the alleged murder-for-hire plot as recently as Jan. 4, just a few days before Maya went missing.

One of Maya’s relatives said they also overheard Larry make threatening remarks about the man, saying, ‘I want to do something to that fool’. The identity of the supposed boyfriend was not revealed.

Missing wife planned divorce

The new revelations come after a family member said Maya warned relatives about her husband before her disappearance.

‘If anything happened to me, it would be Larry,’ she told relatives during an early January camping trip.

The mother of three vanished days later on Jan. 7 in Chula Vista after scheduling an appointment with a divorce lawyer.

‘She filled out the form. She was going to meet with a divorce attorney,’ Billy Little, an attorney at the Cold Case Foundation, which has been working with Maya’s family, told the outlet.

‘The following Tuesday was her appointment. But she filled out the entire form the day she went missing,’ Little continued.

Larry speculated in an interview at the time that his wife needed some alone time.

‘Initially, that’s what I thought. But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long,’ Larry told KSWB in January.

Missing Chula Vista husband increasingly uncooperative

‘I’m still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m OK,’’ he said.

Though he initially cooperated with police, the husband has stopped answering questions and retained a lawyer, officials said.

Relatives also said that he has not participated in the search parties or public vigils held in honor of his missing wife.

‘We wish he was out here helping us,’ Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law, told Fox News in early February. ‘Come and help us find your wife.’

Drouaillet later revealed that Larry often blamed Maya for their marital problems.

He said he received a call from his last summer in which he ‘just sounded desperate.’

‘You gotta listen to me. It’s her fault, it’s her fault,’ Larry allegedly told him.

Drouaillet said Larry would to get other relatives to get involved in their relationship.

‘He was trying to get us on his side, when we felt like it was a lot of lies that he was telling us,’ he said.

Chula Vista Police Department said no foul play is suspected in Maya’s disappearance. Detectives have said there are currently no persons of interest in the investigation.