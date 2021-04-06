Elizabeth Correia & Maria Teixeira Dublin, Ca mother & daughter killed after SUV plunges 70ft off Bodega Bay cliff as authorities seek to uncover cause of mystery crash.

A Pleasanton first-grade teacher and her mother were killed after their vehicle careened off of an ocean cliff in Northern California without breaking and plummeted 70 feet below, according to authorities and local reports.

Elizabeth Correia, 41, and her mother, 64-year-old Maria Teixeira, died in the crash, which took place at Bodega Head Trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercury News reported.

Officials with the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District released a Facebook statement on Saturday stating that firefighters were working a rescue mission at Bodega Head ‘for a vehicle that went off the cliff.’

The statement was later updated to confirm that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Teixeira was identified as the vehicle’s driver.

The sheriff’s office stated that Coerreia and her mother lived in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Dublin, about 100 miles south of the crash. Coerreia had worked as a first-grade teacher at Lydiksen Elementary for the past nine years. Her mother worked as lead custodian at Montevideo Elementary.

No accelerating and no braking

‘Witnesses saw the vehicle driving through the parking lot – and it just kept driving,’ California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said. ‘It didn’t stop. There was no accelerating but also no braking.’

Family members mourned the tragic incident.

‘It’s with [a] heavy heart that I share my mom, Maria Teixeira and my sister, Elizabeth Correia, both passed away yesterday after being involved in a single car crash in Bodega Bay,’ Tim Correia wrote on Facebook. ‘There is a hole in my heart that will never be filled now. I’m so grateful for them and the time we shared. They will forever be part of me. I love you mom and sis.’

Capt. Justin Fox said dozens of people were present at the scenic overlook near Bodega Bay’s Head Trail, and watched as the Toyota SUV plunged 70 feet down and landed upside down on the rocks below around 11:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

Accident?

According to the Mercury News, the California Highway Patrol said the SUV entered the parking lot and did not slow or stop as it hit a log barrier at the cliff’s edge.

A witness wrote on Facebook that she was parked 20 yards from the vehicle, and that all who had seen the incident were ‘quite heartbroken.’

Witnesses also reportedly told officials that the car didn’t seem to be speeding or driving in an unsafe manner.

Correia’s teacher biography said she worked as an educator in Pleasanton since 2005, and was a graduate of California State University, East Bay. It described her as a Pleasanton native who enjoyed teaching, reading, music, art, movies, Disneyland and spending time with friends and family.

David de Rutte told the AP that the cause of the crash is under investigation, and that investigators will look at autopsy results to determine whether any medical factors may have contributed to the crash, along with an examination of the vehicle and witness statements.