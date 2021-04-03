Danielle Hicklin Virginia b abysitter, 53, wanted after abducting 4-month-old Chesterfield Va. baby boy, Marcello A. Husband. Child returned as authorities now seek woman’s arrest.

A four month old abducted baby boy is back home with his Virginia mother after the child’s babysitter abducted the child earlier this week. The whereabouts of the wanted woman remains unknown as authorities now seek to to bring her to justice.

Marcello A. Husband was found in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, one day after Chesterfield Police issued an alert for Marcello and his babysitter, Danielle R. Hicklin who allegedly took the baby boy out of state without permission.

‘Police received a report that Hicklin, 53, had taken Marcello out of state several days earlier and had not returned,’ a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email WTVR reported. ‘On Friday, April 2, Hicklin left Marcello with a third party in Richmond; that third party then notified authorities. Marcello was healthy and unharmed and was quickly reunited with his mother.’

Reports told of Hicklin and the baby boy going missing for several days with fears that Hicklin who had babysit the child before may have taken him to the Bronx, NY.

At no point did authorities believe the missing baby was in danger nbc12 reported.

Come Friday Marcello was reunited with his mother after the missing boy was recouped in Richmond. Detectives have obtained a warrant for Hicklin for abduction.

Police continue their search for Hicklin and asked anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.