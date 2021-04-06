Brianna Navarro pregnant Houston Texas woman shot dead while riding in car with boyfriend and two year old son Easter Sunday. No arrests or suspects.

The grandmother of a pregnant woman shot dead Sunday afternoon while riding in a car has blamed Houston Police for failing to stop the cycle of gun violence that claimed her granddaughter’s life along with the woman’s unborn child.

Brianna Navarro, 22, was shot to death while riding in the car with her boyfriend and her 2-year-old-son. According to the HPD, the boyfriend was in an argument with another group of men at a convenience store near Briar Forest Drive shortly before the shooting.

Navarro’s boyfriend told police they noticed the men were following them in a car and then eventually rear-ended them. That’s when someone started shooting into the couple’s car and Navarro, who was six months pregnant was fatally hit. The other two occupants were unharmed.

‘My granddaughter didn’t deserve to die like this,’ Loretta Romo told ABC13 on Monday.

‘I feel that the city of Houston failed my granddaughter and my great grandbaby and myself from these criminals that are running around,’ Romo added.

No arrests or suspects have been rounded up in the shooting death of Brianna Navarro and her unborn child.

To date there have been 103 homicides in Houston, just three months into the year chron reports.

As of Monday, 54 of those cases have been solved and 49 remain unsolved.

‘If anybody saw anything that happened to my granddaughter, please don’t be scared,’ the grandmother pleaded. ‘Call the police department.’

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Navarro’s funeral expenses.

‘She was only 22 yrs old a mother of 2 and 6 months pregnant with a baby girl,’ the page reads. ‘No mother should have to bury her child at 22 yrs and her family was not prepared to bury her at such a young age.’

Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was sworn in Monday morning. He made a plea to the community to step up and help when it comes to crime.