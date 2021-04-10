Nikki Grahame anorexia death: Former Big Brother star dying to be thin. How a last ditch effort to beat a reality star’s eating disorder failed.

Nikki Grahame, the reality TV star who gained fame as a Big Brother contestant, has died at age 38 from an eating disorder. Ironically her anorexia death was most likely caused trying to sustain that fame….

Grahame, from Northwood in London, had recently been receiving treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic after a fundraising campaign organized by friends and fans.

Friends managed to raise more than £69,000 ($94,580 USD) since the GoFundMe page’s launch on March 10, with organizers saying they had ‘exhausted every avenue possible’.

A statement from her representative released on Saturday according to the Guardian read: ‘Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9 April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.’

Grahame was a contestant on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, in which she finished in fifth place. In 2010, she was a runner-up in Ultimate Big Brother. She released two books based on her experience of having anorexia nervosa – 2009’s Dying to Be Thin and Fragile, released in 2012.

At wha cost fame and image?

Grahame had been fighting the illness since she was a child, and was first admitted to a psychiatric hospital at the age of 12 following a suicide bid.

At one point, Nikki had to be force fed through a nasal tube after she starved herself.

Noted this author in a previous review of her Dying to Be Thin memoir: ‘In order to sustain herself Ms Grahame undergoes a daily ritual of medications after her oesophagus was ruined from constant purging as well having to take pills for her frail bones which have been shattered a number of times from simply from being hugged.’

‘At 5 ft 1 and weighs 5st 7lbs or 77 pounds, the Big Brother star, yes fame, has been forced a total of eleven times to date to commit to health sanatoreums to address her condition.’

A statement on the GoFundMe page said: ‘Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.’

Davina McCall, the former Big Brother host, tweeted she was ‘so desperately sad to hear’ the news, calling her ‘the funniest, most bubbly [and] sweetest girl’. She added: ‘My thoughts are with her friends and family.’