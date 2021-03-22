Panama City Beach base jumper plunges to his death after his parachute fails to deploy after leaping from Sunrise Beach Resort condo 23rd -floor balcony.

A base jumper plunged to his death in Florida after his parachute failed to open when he jumped from a 23rd-floor hotel balcony, according to reports.

Timothy Ackerman, 31, leaped from the 23rd-floor balcony of the Sunrise Beach Resort Sunday evening in Panama City Beach, mypanhandle reported.

The ‘incident’ happened at Sunrise Beach Resort on Front Beach Road around 6:45 p.m, Sunday night.

Ackerman who was described as a Panama City Beach local, had been attempting to BASE jump from the condominium — an activity in which people leap from a building or antenna, among other fixed objects — but his parachute didn’t open in time, WMBB reported.

Officers said a preliminary investigation indicating Ackerman had attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the condominium. Previous reports had listed the man jumping from the 14th floor.

A search on social media led to Ackerman’s profile listed on peekyou, which described Panama City Beach, Florida local as a 2008 graduate of Arnold High School and working at U.S Navy Corpsman. The profile listed Ackerman being a ‘big fan’ of Siddhartha. Way Of The Gun was listed as his favorite movie.

Police sought to remind the public it is against the law to trespass and there is no legal place in Florida that allows BASE jumping, WJHG reported.

The popular spring break destination is located on the Gulf of Mexico — more than 100 miles southwest of the state capital of Tallahassee.