Jeanne Edgar Glendora, California woman, 66 & pet dog stabbed to death by Ricardo Saldivar while walking dog near Lone Hill Park in San Dimas. No unknown motive.

Authorities have released the identity of the 66 year old, California woman who was fatally stabbed, seemingly at random while walking her dog near Lone Hill Park in San Dimas Thursday afternoon.

Jeanne Edgar of Glendora was identified as the woman whose body was found by authorities along the intersection of Shellman Avenue and Renwick Road, following reports of an assault circa 1:35 p.m, Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived on the scene, LASD said they found Edgar lying unresponsive in the street with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog, Sashi, that was found lying next to her.

The victim was described as being a mother and grandmother, was stabbed to death as she sought to protect her dog being stabbed by the ‘deranged’ man.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Upland man, Ricardo Saldivar, cbslosangeles reported.

TODAY: Coroner identifies victim of stabbing in San Dimas as 66-yr-old Jeanne Edgar; a mother and grandmother.

Stabbed to death while trying to save her dog from deranged attacker, who also killed the dog.

I don’t know Mrs. Edgar but am heartbroken over this story. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/wkpRA9r3M2 — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 26, 2021

Crazed attack

Deputies learned that the suspect, had also tried to attack a man in his 30s at knifepoint moments earlier.

‘From what I gathered from my son-in-law, Joe, he actually came after him, first with the knife,’ Tony Page told cbslosangeles. ‘My son-in-law was able to get to his vehicle safely.’

Added the relative, ‘At that point, the guy started attacking the lady that was walking her dog, started killing the dog with the knife then turned the knife on her and started killing her.’

‘He, at that point, got out of his vehicle, found a rock, threw the rock, hit the suspect in the face, knocked him out and right shortly after that the authorities arrived.’

Deputies said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Drew Ashley, who lives nearby, said the attack was very troubling for the neighborhood.

‘What everyone takes for granted is thinking you have safety no matter where you go,’ he said. ‘Sometimes you gotta watch your surroundings, have some situational awareness.’

Community members in #SanDimas visit the memorial of Jeanne Ann Edgar 66 years old from #Glendora . She and her dog were stabbed to death yesterday afternoon on the 400 block of Shellman Ave. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/ZZxjWWRxay — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) March 26, 2021

Upon Saldivar’s arrest, the suspect who taken to a nearby hospital where he was evaluated for head injuries and then released into custody.

Saldivar was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remained in jail on $2 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned next week.

The motive for the attacks was not immediately clear.