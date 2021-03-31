Rochelle Hager TikTok star killed in freak accident when a tree fell on top of her whilst driving car in Maine. Popular video social media star remembered.

Up and coming, TikTok star Rochelle Hager of Waterville, has died after a freak accident in Maine.

Hager, 31, who posts cometic videos on the social-media platform with the username @roeurboat3, was driving in Farmington on Monday when a tree fell onto her car while she was driving.

Farmington Police told the Portland Press Herald that a pine-tree branch crashed onto her car during a wind storm, killing Hager instantly.

The tree branch also hit nearby power lines and snapped a nearby utility pole, according to the Press Herald.

The high winds also caused power outages throughout the state, leaving nearly 2,000 Franklin County residents without electricity at one point on Monday.

The death of Rochelle Hager of #Maine when a tree limb fell on her car is tragic in a thousand ways. TikTok followers (136,000 of them) knew her as @roeurboat3. Reporting from @OnlineSentinel. https://t.co/7LdB8MpDiM — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) March 30, 2021

Rochelle Hager, 31, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.https://t.co/7DsDEbga6l — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 31, 2021

‘… there was nothing she could do to avoid the accident.’

Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, who was engaged to Hager and who at the time was on the phone with her, said, ‘It happened really quick.’

Adding, ‘… there was nothing she could do to avoid the accident.’

‘She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash, and then there was nothing. She didn’t see the tree coming. It was instant,’ she said of Hager, who was an executive chef.

Ritchie and ‘Roe,’ as she called her, were set to wed later this year.

‘We were getting married October 16 — we had already gotten the venue and photographer and everything,’ Ritchie added.

The pair often posted about their relationship on TikTok, where Hager has more than 130,000 followers and accumulated some 1.2 million likes.

‘We had a following on TikTok, and she was all about positivity and making people laugh,’ Ritchie said. ‘She was that kind of person.’

10 years sober and survivor of addiction

On TikTok, Ritchie posted a tribute, where she thanked followers for ‘keeping [Hager’s] memory alive and reaching out.’

‘I can’t eat or sleep,’ she wrote. ‘All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel.’

Ritchie also added that Hager was 10 years sober and a survivor of addiction.

‘She was a huge advocate for addiction and she survived it and was clean for over 10 years,’ she said. ‘When she got through that, she went to culinary school in Florida. She was amazing.’

As of Tuesday evening, Hager had over 147.9K followers on TikTok.