Mohammad Anwar Uber Eats driver from Springfield, Virginia killed as two teen D.C area girls, 13 &15, attempted to assault & carjack the driver in attempted robbery.

Two teenage girls were charged with murder Wednesday in the death of an Uber Eats driver who they allegedly carjacked and assaulted with a stun gun in Washington, DC, according to a report.

The suspects, ages 13 and 15, are accused of attacking the 66-year-old driver, Mohammad Anwar, inside his car on Tuesday as he was driving near Nationals Park in the Southeast section of the city, NBC Washington reported.

Anwar’s gray sedan crashed and flipped on its side during the attempted robbery, circa 4.30 p.m, the report said.

The victim was found by police on the sidewalk. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

The two girls were pulled from the wreck by two National Guard troops who were in the area. They were arrested at the scene. The suspects are charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Hardworking immigrant who came to the US to build a better life

The suspects, a 13-year-old hailed from Southeast D.C. while her 15-year-old accomplice hailed from Fort Washington, Maryland, police said. The juveniles’ names were not released.

Anwar, a father and grandfather, and a Springfield, Virginia local, emigrated from Pakistan to the US in 2014, his family told NBC.

‘He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,’ they said in a statement that called the crime ‘senseless.’

Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the U.S., and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, his family said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the two teen girls came to target the Uber Eats driver.

Come Wednesday evening a fundraising page to help pay for an Islamic funeral for Anwar had raised $68,300 raised of a $100,000 goal.