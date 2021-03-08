: About author bio at bottom of article.

A hiker fell to his death at Zion National Park in Utah this week, officials said.

Jason Hartwell, 43, of Draper, Utah, was found dead at the base of the Angels Landing summit Friday morning, the National Park Service said in a statement.

A search and rescue effort had been launched Thursday after park visitors reported someone had fallen off Angels Landing, according to officials.

Hartwell’s injures were consistent with a high elevation fall, park officials said.

The agency is working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Latest fatality in string of deaths

Normal park operations have resumed at Angels Landing, according to park officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the man plunging to his death.

A similar accident in the park left another Utah man dead just two weeks prior. Corbin McMillen, age 42 of St. George, was found dead near the base of Moonlight Buttress also after an apparent high-elevation fall.

A 35-year-old man hiking Angels Landing died after falling in April 2019. A 13-year-old girl died near the hike in February 2018, while a 45-year-old man died there in March 2017 according to the Salt Lake Tribunal.

It remained unclear if authorities ought to be considering more stringent safety standards.