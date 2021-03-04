Hillarie Galazka Lincoln Park Michigan mom dies saving twin sons in speeding rear end crash as driver drove with suspended license.

A Michigan woman has died as she sought to protect her five year old twin sons when a speeding driver plowed into their family car — as the mom used her body as a shield to protect the two young boys during the impact according to reports.

Hillarie Galazka, 29, was driving her 5-year-old sons back to their Lincoln Park home late Monday when a 25-year-old driver rear-ended her Saturn Ion on an entrance ramp of Interstate 96 near Davison, WJBK reported.

‘Her body saved them,’ Galazka’s mother, Jodie Kelley, told the outlet. ‘The boys say they saw her open her eyes and look at them and then she closed her eyes, never opened them again. They remember that.’

Galazka — a mother of three, including an 8-year-old boy who wasn’t with her at the time — died from her injuries, but her twin boys survived with just minor injuries thanks to her quick thinking to block them from the brunt of the impact.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police. The 25-year-old male driver who allegedly plowed into Galazka’s car and fled the scene, was later located at a hospital. Investigators said he was speeding while driving on a suspended license and had two warrants for his arrest, FOX2Detroit reported.

‘She’s a good-hearted, strong, beautiful woman. She didn’t deserve this death.’

‘I am devastated,’ Kelley told the station. ‘I cannot believe that this man wasn’t in prison for his entire life for all of his warrants. I can’t believe he was behind the wheel doing 90 miles per hour in an SUV.’

Kelley said her daughter was her best friend.

‘She’s now gone,’ the mother said.

Galazka’s brother said his sister was well-liked by everyone who knew her.

‘I’m just glad the babies survived a tragedy for the family,’ Jacob Galazka said.

‘Everyone loves those kids. Everyone loves Hillarie. She’s a good-hearted, strong, beautiful woman. She didn’t deserve this death.’

An online fundraiser set up by Kelley to offset her daughter’s funeral costs had raised $16,144 as of Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors are now reviewing the crash to determine what charges the driver may face. The man’s identity has yet to be publicly divulged.