: About author bio at bottom of article.

Surgeon husband, 72, of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert found dead from self...

Dr. Joseph Stothert husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot at the family home. No known motive.

The husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, 67, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound according to reports.

Dr. Joseph Stothert, 72, was found dead at the family’s home, with police called at 1:54 p.m., Friday afternoon to the gated community residence.

The mayor is safe after the incident, KETV reported, and the gunshot wounds appear to have been self-inflicted.

‘The mayor is safe and no foul play is suspected,’ Officer Phil Anson said in an email to WOWT.

Dr. Joe Stothert was a board-certified critical care physician and worked on several high-profile trauma cases.

Renowned physician celebrated

Jean Stothert, a Republican, was first elected as mayor in 2013 and is running for her third term.

The Stothert family released a statement mourning the ‘tragic loss,’ obtained by the outlet.

‘It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community,’ the statement reads.

‘Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow. Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them.’

The family continued: ‘We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather.’

Tributes to the renowned physician poured in, including a statement from Dan Welch – the chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party and a former city council member in Omaha.

‘Deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family. Our prayers are with them,’ Welch said in the statement.

High profile couple

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a Republican, said in a statement: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Stothert and her family during this very sad time.’

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram released a statement about the ‘talented physician’ on behalf of the City Council.

‘Council members learned today about the tragic death of Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband, Joe. Council members extend their deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the mayor, her daughter Elizabeth, her son Andrew and their families for their profound loss,’ Jerram wrote.

‘We on the City Council knew Dr. Stothert as a talented physician and trauma surgeon and a leader in the Omaha medical community.’

Jasmine Harris, a candidate for mayor who is running against incumbent Jean Stothert, also released a statement on Twitter.

The Democrat had once received a pardon from Jean Stothert in 2018 for a misdemeanor criminal charge of assault and battery, KETV reported.

No known motive

‘It’s with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert after today’s devastating news of the death of her husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert, who was known & respected by many in the healthcare field,’ Harris tweeted.

‘I will be praying for her and her family in this difficult time.’

Stothert, a board-certified critical care physician, worked on several high-profile trauma cases at Nebraska Medicine, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

He served as the medical director for the Omaha Fire Department’s paramedic training program for 18 years and was named state medical director for trauma in 2002, the outlet reported.

Jean Stothert and her husband were married for 40 years, according to the mayor’s website. The couple met as a result of both having both worked in the medical field.

The Stotherts met while working at St. Louis University, where she worked as a critical care nurse and later as head nurse and department head of cardiovascular surgery the Omaha World-Herald reported.

It remained unclear what may have motivated the physician to take his own life, whether there had been discord at the family home or whether Stothert had suffered from depression. No known motive for the shooting has been released.