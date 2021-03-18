Daisha Smalls 1 year old baby boy Legend Smalls clings to life after Houston cop, E. Garza, shot at suspect, Broderick Woods during carjacking. Disregard for black life.

The mother of ‘black’ a one year old baby boy has told of her infant son ‘fighting for his life’ after the child was struck by a bullet at the hands of Houston police during an attempted carjacking earlier this month.

Daisha Smalls was pumping gas at a Chevron in southwest Houston on March 3 when an armed man who was fleeing from police tried to carjack her as her son, Legend Smalls, sat inside the car, the Houston Chronicle reported.

‘My baby’s in the back seat!’ Smalls yelled.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Broderick Woods, was driving a Mercedes-Benz linked to at least two robberies when cops pursued him in a chase that ended at the gas station, where he tried to steal Smalls’ car.

A Houston officer identified as E. Garza, a 15 year police veteran, opened fire on Smalls’ car, fatally wounding Woods, a father of three, along with hitting Legend as the boy sat in his car seat.

‘My son has been fighting every day for his life,’ Smalls told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. ‘My baby didn’t deserve to be shot — especially not by police.’

‘I wouldn’t give him my car because I let him know that I have a child in my car and that I would not leave my car without my son,’ Smalls said, describing that the man then sat on her lap and tried to hijack the vehicle.

The boy remains in intensive care at a hospital, where doctors have said they’ll need to ‘wait and see’ if he can recover, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of Smalls’ legal team.

Crumps has claimed the shooting is the latest example of police shooting an unarmed Black person.

Crump is accusing the officer of putting Smalls, her son and others in danger by opening fire, NBC News reported.

‘The objectiveness is that there are innocent people in the line of fire,’ Crump told reporters. ‘And we know that you do not shoot, unless you know what your target is. And clearly the Houston police did not know their target, because they hit Legend squarely in the skull. Not a graze wound.’

Crump and two other attorneys representing Smalls said they plan on filing a lawsuit against Houston police over the shooting.

‘Why would the police not respect her life?’

Doctors have removed the bullet from the boy’s brain, but fragments remain. Part of his skull had to be removed to alleviate pressure caused by brain swelling, Crump said.

‘Why would the police not respect her life?’ Crump asked. ‘They knew she was in the car, this innocent black woman, but yet they started shooting in the car.’

Adding, ‘Regrettably and tragically, little Legend will live the rest of his life with the consequences of their decision to shoot into his mama’s car even though they knew she was in there.’

In a statement released Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the department was ‘hoping and praying’ for Legend’s full recovery while noting that the officer involved was trying to stop an attempted carjacking.

‘Fearing for the mother’s safety, one of our officers discharged his duty weapon, fatally striking the suspect,’ Acevedo said. ‘Sadly, baby Legend was also struck.’

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner had previously said he didn’t believe the officer ‘realized’ that Legend was in the car at the time, the Chronicle reported.

Garza, meanwhile, remains on administrative leave as Houston police review the shooting.