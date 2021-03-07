Corey Detiege Sugar Land, Texas man aka Rapper Chucky Trill, shot dead while driving along Atlanta Interstate 85. No known motive.

A rising Texas rapper traveling down an interstate near Atlanta was shot to death early Friday morning in Georgia amid a string of deadly highway shootings in the area.

Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after someone pulled up beside his car on Interstate 85 and opened fire around 3am on Friday, WSB TV reported.

Gwinnett police said they received a call regarding a shooting that had taken place on the interstate. Responding officers found the 33-year-old rapper inside a stopped vehicle. He had been shot at least once, according to investigators. The victim also had passengers in the car 11alive reported.

Ditiege was visiting Atlanta from Sugar Land, Texas, for the NBA All-Star game on Sunday and was scheduled to perform at an event, his manager Bone of Boneafied Entertainment told the Houston Chronicle.

The suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown, said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn. Police gave no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle and have made no arrest. It remained unclear if Ditiege’s shooting death was targeted or random.

Rising star

Chucky Trill released his album ‘Music for the Soul’ in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle reported.

His song, ‘Streets Don’t Love a Soul’ had more than 113,000 plays on Spotify by Saturday afternoon.

Bone told KTRK that he met Detiege when the rapper was released from prison and said he had a ‘talent and passion for his music.’

Detiege grew up in South Park in southeast Houston. His father was also a Houston-area rapper who was a part of a group known as the Trinity Garden Cartel.

Latest Interstate shooting fatality

Police said the recent trend of interstate shootings in Atlanta is very concerning.

‘Not only can the person lose control of their car after being shot or injured by a gunshot, but also if you are shooting from a moving vehicle and there’s other moving vehicles around, you could be shot,’ Flynn said.

There have been seven interstate shootings in metro Atlanta since 2021 began. All seven shootings remain under investigation, with no arrests.