Breasia Terrell missing Davenport, Iowa girl confirmed as the human remains found at Dewitt pond. No suspects or immediate charges forthcoming as police continue to investigate.

Are charges forthcoming? Human remains found on March 22 in DeWitt, Iowa, have been positively identified as Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl missing since July 10, 2020 according to authorities.

Terrell was reported missing to the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. Davenport Police, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI have been investigating since. The investigation was ongoing, Davenport Police said in a release on Wednesday.

The girl’s identity was confirmed after an autopsy was performed on the found remains.

Fishermen made the discovery March 22 in a pond in a rural area, the Quad-City Times reported.

Authorities declined to make public the manner and cause of death of the missing ten year old girl citing ongoing investigations.

Person of interest

The FBI Omaha Field Office said Breasia Terrell was last seen in the early hours of July 10, 2020, in the 2700 Block of 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa, wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and white or pink flip-flops.

WQAD reported in July that Terrell was reported missing after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother, and his father, Henry Earl Dinkins. Dinkins, 48, was named a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a press conference Wednesday the investigation into Terrell’s disappearance had been conducted as a homicide for the past nine months, WQAD reports. Sikorski stressed there was no immediate timeline for possible charges.

‘It’s tragic. This news is heartbreaking to both Breasia’s family and our Davenport community,’ Sikorski said. ‘We know our community is anxious for information regarding the investigation and any charges that may be forthcoming.’

Henry Dinkins, the father of Breaisa’s half-brother, was named a person of interest in the case and remains incarcerated on unrelated charges, Sikorski said.

Dinkins remained held at the Scott County Jail in Iowa on a sex-offender registry violation charge and parole violation. He was wanted in Bureau County, Illinois, on two counts of manufacturing and delivering more than two pounds of meth.