Alex Bonilla sentenced 20 years jail for cutting off penis of wife lover upon discovering they had been having an affair.

A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years jail for pulling a gun on his wife’s lover and cutting off the lover’s penis with a pair of scissors.

Alex Bonilla‘s jail sentence follows the father of five attacking his victim at a Bell residence in July 2019, WKMG reported.

Bonilla, 51, allegedly barged into his neighbor’s home, where the father of two was making breakfast for his two daughters before Bonilla proceeded to threaten the 32-year-old man with a handgun and metal pipe.

He then forced the victim into the bedroom and tied him up before he “forcefully cut off the victim’s penis with a pair of scissors,’ officials said.

The married father allegedly told the man, ‘This is normal, you will not die today,’ the Smoking Gun reported.

Bonilla then took the severed appendage and ran across the street to his own home, WKMG reported.

The attack came two months after Bonilla had discovered the man was having sex with his wife, authorities said.

Doctors have been unable to re-attach the victim’s sex organ, leaving the married father-of-two unable to urinate normally, or have intercourse with his wife, according to court documents.

Bonilla pleaded no contest last month to charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show several friends and relatives of Bonilla wrote to a county judge, asking for leniency before the sentencing.

Bonilla’s son wrote that he’d like his father back home to contribute to the household financially and help his younger sister learn to read ClickOrlando reported.

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Bonilla has been ordered to pay more than $251,000 along with being sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Bonilla emigrated from El Salvador to the US in 1990 and had worked at a dairy for 20 years. He has two children from his first marriage in his native country and three children with his second wife.