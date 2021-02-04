Okie Payne 95 year old Lafayette Colorado man kills Legacy assisted living worker over money owed. Waved gun at people trying to assist shot man.

A 95-year-old man living at a Colorado assisted living facility was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting an employee who owed him money, authorities said.

Officers responded to Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, Colo, around 7:15 a.m. on a call of a shooting, Lafayette police said on Twitter.

Inside the lobby of the center, they found an employee wounded from a gunshot. The suspect, identified as 95-year-old Okie Payne, was located in his room and then taken into custody, cops said.

The employee was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Payne allegedly shot the victim in the head after confronting him about money the man owed him, according to local reports.

Ongoing investigation as to how 95 year old was able to access weapon

While authorities declined to publicly identify the victim, CBS Denver reported the victim being a 40 year old male employee.

Legacy Assisted Living Center at Lafayette said it was ‘devastated’ by the incident.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family, as well as our residents and staff who are understandably shaken by what took place,’ the facility said in a statement to KUSA.

‘Our chief concerns at this time are providing comfort and care to all that have been impacted,’ the statement continued. ‘As it is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further on this manner.’

Payne has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing for allegedly waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim after he was shot.

An investigation is ongoing into how the 95 year old gunman got access to the gun, which police recovered.

Police in Lafayette said there haven’t been any recent incidents of a criminal nature at the facility.