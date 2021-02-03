Home Scandal and Gossip Man w/ Florida tattoo on forehead arrested calling 911 for a ride...

Man w/ Florida tattoo on forehead arrested calling 911 for a ride home (twice)

Matthew Leatham Florida man with Florida tattoo on his forehead arrested for misuse of 911. Busted also for possession of marijuana. 

At least it’s sunny all year round …A man with a Florida tattoo on his forehead has been arrested for calling 911 twice to get a ride home according to authorities.

Matthew Leatham, 22, dialed 911 to request a ride home after 4 a.m. in the New Port Richey suburb of Tampa on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

A Pasco County deputy found Leatham and offered to call him a cab, but he said he didn’t have money, the complaint states.

Leatham then began walking in the direction he lives and again called 911 for a ride, cops said.

The officer caught up to him and arrested him as he was on the line, according to the complaint.

Maybe I should have called a taxi? 

But there’s more.

Authorities say the officer searched Leatham and found marijuana.

Our collective hero has been charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

Leatham was released Monday night after posting $300 bond.  

