Jatinder Chhabra health inspector seen dancing at Bart Avery brewery Los Angeles outlet, Bravery Brewery after telling worker they had to close in lieu of coronavirus laws.

An owner of a brewery in Los Angeles County has revealed a video camera inside his establishment appeared to capture a health inspector ‘unwittingly’ breaking out into a dance after informing a worker that the place had to close– just before the Super Bowl.

Bart Avery, one of the owners of Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, Calif., said the inspector visited the brewery at about 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7th. She told one of his employees that the brewery was in violation of county guidelines because there was no food truck, and it had to close, the proprietor told via FoxNews.

Like many small businesses, Avery said his brewery has been ‘decimated financially and emotionally,’ by the ongoing pandemic.

Avery said the inspector — since identified as Jatinder Chhabra — turned out to be incorrect and the establishment had every right to be open. The brewery was only pouring draft beer to go, so– despite her claim– they did not need a food truck to operate.

When Avery’s employee initially protested, saying they were doing take-out only, Chhabra informed him that made no difference. She was ‘brash,’ Avery recalls the employee telling him, and ‘arrogant, and she could give a sh-t less about shutting us down.’

An LA County health inspector dances moments after ordering @BraveryBrewing to close. She ended up being wrong. Ruined BB’s Super Bowl business. If your restaurant has been bullied/intimidated by LA County Health, DM me. @KFIAM640 @johnandkenshow @GaryandShannon @CalRestaurants pic.twitter.com/QQXJ2POG70 — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 15, 2021

‘None of us want to be sick, but we also don’t want to lose our business,’

Chhabra eventually admitted that there was some kind of misunderstanding and business there could resume. One of the inspector’s supervisors, Patrick Chun, also called to apologize for the confusion the next day, Avery said.

Avery eventually went back to view one of the security cameras and said he spotted the inspector break into a dance just moments after delivering the news that the place had to close. Of course, he has no way of knowing why the inspector felt compelled to dance, but ‘the perception really sucks,’ Avery told by way of FoxNews.

‘She had just informed the worker that he could be out of a job,’ Avery added.

Considering all the pain that these lockdowns inflicted on small business owners, the dance was jarring, Avery said.

‘We are all doing our best to follow COVID protocols to keep our customers, employees, and ourselves safe. None of us want to be sick, but we also don’t want to lose our business,’ Avery reiterated.

It remained unclear if Chhabra faced any disciplinary sanctions following the release of the video.