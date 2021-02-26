Jason Lagore ODNR officer dies trying to rescue girl who drowned in Ohio ice pond at Rocky Fork State Park. Drowned teen girl i’d as Keaira Scott.

An Ohio police officer died on Tuesday while trying to find a 16-year-old girl who drowned after falling in an icy pond along with her 13 year old brother, who the sister helped save.

Officer Jason Lagore, 36, with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources died as a result of an unspecified ‘medical emergency’ during the rescue mission at Rocky Point Lake in Hillsboro, Highland County. At some point during the rescue attempt, Lagore reportedly fell into the water — which police said was 36 Fahrenheit degrees at the time.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 6:30 p.m., after a 13-year-old boy was overheard screaming for help at a private dock. A 911 caller said the boy approached them and said his sister was dead in the water, WLWT reported.

The teen who drowned at Rocky Point Lake was identified as Keaira Scott. Scott reportedly managed to save her younger brother after they both fell through the ice according to WCPO.

Lagore was among rescue personnel who briefly searched for Scott. While reports did not specify exactly when the 15-year veteran suffered the medical emergency, crews pulled him him from the water and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet confirmed his cause of death.

Police told WLWT that the 16-year-old girl was under the ice by the time they arrived at the scene. Her body was found about four-and-a-half hours later. The coroner ruled her death a drowning.

The 13-year-old was reportedly treated for hypothermia. The boy’s condition remained unclear.