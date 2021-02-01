D’Zondria Wallace St Paul, Minnesota mother and her two children shot dead at their family residence. Arrest made. Possible domestic violence.

She wanted to build a new life for her family. But something went horribly wrong.

A Minnesota mother and her two children were reportedly shot dead at their home over the weekend.

Identified as dead on the scene were, D’Zondria Wallace, 30, and her daughter La’Porsha, 14.

D’Zondria’s 11-year-old son, Ja’Corbie, was taken to the hospital, but could not be saved.

Wallace was two months pregnant.

Notice of the bloodshed came after a relative checking in on the family at their St. Paul residence, Saturday afternoon, 3 p.m., KARE reported.

The mother’s uncle, Harold Johnson, stumbled upon the horrific scene when he went inside after noticing their front door was slightly ajar.

‘I saw my niece laying on the couch, then I grabbed her and there was no response,’ Johnson told KARE.

‘So I ran out of the house and told my wife she needs to call 911,’ he told the news outlet.

Johnson said Ja’Corbie was still alive when he arrived.

‘When I walked in the house he said, ‘Uncle help me,” Johnson said, adding the boy had been protecting his mother.

Ironically, an officer had been called to the home on a welfare check only an hour prior to the shooting. He was turned away after D’Zondria answered the door and assured him that she was all right the StarTribune reported.

Mom of two had moved to new home in search of new life

Less than an hour later she and her two children would be dead.

Speculation mounted that the shooter may have already been inside the home when police came to make a welfare check.

The man is thought to be known to the family, but police declined to confirm his identity or speculate on a possible motive Sunday night. Charges have not been filed.

St. Paul police on Sunday night posted on Facebook that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the triple homicide. The man, whose identity was not given was found hiding in an apartment building.

A GoFundMe page for the family described La’Porsha as an avid basketball player — and her brother as a video game enthusiast.

Noted the page in part, ‘D’Zondria moved from Mississippi last year to better her life. She started to work, she moved into her own place, and began looking into schools. D’Zondria had dreams of becoming a lawyer, and helping minorities in need. D’Zondria loved her children with her whole heart.

‘The love that these siblings had for each other was indescribable.’

Not immediately understood is why the family was targeted.

Police are investigating the slaying as a possible act of domestic violence.