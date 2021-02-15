Desert Sky Mall shooting in Phoenix, Arizona leaves bystander dead, customer injured following argument leading to exchange of gunfire between kiosk employee & customer.

A verbal dispute at a shopping mall shooting in Phoenix, Arizona led to at least one person being killed and one other person critically injured on Sunday.

According to Phoenix Police, two men were shot around 12:40 p.m at Desert Sky Mall. Police said the shooting involved a customer and an employee of a mall kiosk exchanging gunfire following a verbal altercation.

‘Both men armed themselves and exchanged gunfire,’ according to police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams AZCentral reported.

The kiosk employee was not shot, Williams said. The employee stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the police after being detained according to ABC 15.

The injured person, the customer, was reported as being in serious condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased person is believed to have been a bystander, according to Fox 10. Police have not released any information about either victim’s identity, but the deceased person was described as a young adult male or a juvenile.

Police are giving an update at the Desert Sky Mall shooting.

The PIO says one person has died. Police are still in the beginning stages of investigation.#12News https://t.co/5A6RMz2Vbk — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) February 14, 2021

Witnessed reported hearing as many as eight shots and being locked down in stores near where the incident occurred for about 20 minutes.

‘Cops need to be here more often,’ witness, Jairo Dinar told AZCentral. ‘This isn’t the first time that’s happened. This is always something here at this mall specifically.’

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Police continued to review surveillance tapes and conduct interviews during the ongoing investigation.