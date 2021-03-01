Cynthia Mosby Canton Michigan grandmother, 65, stabbed to death by her 14 year old granddaughter. Woman was teen’s sole guardian. No known motive.

A 14-year-old Canton Township girl has been accused of stabbing and killing her 65 year old grandmother, Michigan authorities said Saturday.

The Detroit News reported that Cynthia Mosby’s son called police around 7 a.m. when he found his mother unresponsive on a bedroom floor. The son is the father of the suspect, prosecutors said.

Police said that Mosby, 65, had multiple stab wounds and was dead on the scene. The victim along with being the suspect’s grandmother, was also her guardian.

The teen was not at the home when police arrived, but they soon found her at a motel about 25 miles away in Southgate, where she’d checked in after the incident.

The teen girl, whose name has not been released has been referred for competency and criminal responsibility evaluations and is lodged in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit, Wayne County Prosecutors said.

Sentencing judge has the option of sentencing teen as an adult or as a minor

The teen is scheduled for a hearing regarding her competency and potential arraignment on first- and second-degree murder charges in April, prosecutors said.

‘The fatal stabbing of Ms. Mosby is very sad and disturbing,’ Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said according to patch. ‘Ms. Mosby was a nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family. In this case the 14-year-old girl is being adult designated because upon conviction it gives the judge the most flexibility during sentencing to provide options for rehabilitation of this very troubled youth.’

While the girl has not been charged as an adult, prosecutors said she has been given the adult designation, meaning that if she were convicted the sentencing judge would have the option of sentencing her as an adult or as a minor, authorities said.

Canton police officers were dispatched to Mosby’s home in the 4150 block of Kimberly Drive. Prosecutors said they believe the girl planned the crime and that on Feb. 21 she killed her grandmother by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife. She then checked into a motel in Southgate, prosecutors said, where she was eventually located by police and arrested.

‘We extend our deepest condolences to Cynthia Mosby’s family,’ Canton Director of Police Services Chad Baugh said. ‘Our police officers and detectives have worked tirelessly to identify the tragic circumstances of her death. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s analysis and charging decisions were invaluable following this challenging set of facts.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the fourteen year old plotting to murder her 65 year old grandmother and guardian.

The next court date is on April 15.