Coca Cola diversity training taken down after directive utilizing Linkldn manual urges workers to be less white and less oppressive.

Are you an outright racist? Then we have a course for you …

Disconcert has come to the fore after a brief revealed Coca-Cola employees being urged to be ‘try to be less black’ ‘less white’ as part of an alleged company diversity training directive — only for the material to be yanked taken offline following the post going viral.

The self described ‘Confronting Racism’ course was offered by LinkedIn Education and allegedly utilized by the soft-drink conglomerate.

‘In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,’ reads one of the slides, allegedly sent from an “internal whistleblower” and posted on Twitter by YouTube commentator Karlyn Borysenko.

Another slide suggests ‘try to be less white’ with tips including ‘be less oppressive,’ ‘listen’, ‘believe’ and of course, ‘break with white solidarity.’

White fragility overboard?

Borysenko, who describes herself as a supporter of banning critical race theory, in a YouTube video – see above – late last week explained that the screenshots were sent to her from an ‘internal whistleblower’ from Coca-Cola, who told her the course was ‘required.’

Come Monday, LinkedIn said it had pulled the controversial course — featuring interviews with sociologist Robin DiAngelo, the author of ‘White Self Hatred and Political Correctness’ ‘White Fragility.’

‘The Confronting Racism course featuring Robin DiAngelo is no longer available in our course library, at the request of the 3rd party content provider we licensed this content from,’ Nicole Leverich, vice president of corporate communications for Linkldn, told Newsweek in an email.

Leverich continued, ‘We provide a wide variety of learning content, including more than 270 courses on the topics of diversity, inclusion and belonging. We will continue to add new courses to help people learn the skills they need to be more successful in their career, including the foundational skills we all need to be effective allies and help build a more equitable future.’

‘The real story is that Coca-Cola is one of probably thousands of companies that are having their employees do these courses,’ Borysenko told Newsweek. ‘Why did LinkedIn produce content asking people to be less white? Why are they still hosting this? Coca-Cola is a drop in the bucket.’

DiAngelo, meanwhile, insists she was unaware she was featured in the course.

‘The slides included were not created by Dr. DiAngelo,’ said her rep, Caitlin Meyer.

A Coca-Cola whistleblower leaked a “diversity” training asking staff to “be less white”. @DrKarlynB, who broke the news, tells me why she believes this is “much bigger than Coca-Cola”. pic.twitter.com/w9GesXYcHj — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 23, 2021

Can’t we all just get along?

‘She was unaware that the videos had been re-edited in this way, or that they were being marketed as a course/training on anti-racism, since the way the content was put together did not accurately represent the way she would facilitate that type of work.’

Coca-Cola denied that the training was mandatory for employees, Newsweek reports. But Borysenko told the outlet that multiple workers said it was, in fact, required.

The beverage maker told the publication that while its ‘Better Together’ initiative included access to the LinkedIn diversity training, the course ‘was not part of the company’s curriculum.’

‘We will continue to listen to our employees and refine our learning programs as appropriate,’ the company said.