Branden Dion Pearson Ft Lauderdale KFC customer stabs beggar asking for food in the head after altercation ensues.

A Florida man begging for food was beaten and stabbed in the head at a Fort Lauderdale KFC after he asked a customer to share his meal, police said.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the victim walked into the fast food restaurant on Wednesday around noon and approached Branden Dion Pearson, 27, and asked for some of what the man was eating. Pearson began to insult the man instead, police said.

Both men started yelling and started punching each other. An employee got between the two men near the entrance to the restaurant. Outside, the victim picked up some rocks and threw them at Pearson who rushed around the employee and knocked the victim down. When the victim tried to kick him, Pearson got on top of him, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head, according to the arrest report.

Pearson reportedly went back inside the restaurant and waited for police. He later admitted to detectives he stabbed the victim because he threw rocks at him. Pearson was charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held in the Broward County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The condition of the man begging remained unknown.