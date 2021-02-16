Avani Reyes Gorilla Glue Copy Cat sprays adhesive on hair in TikTok video: Social media responds to TikTok beauty influencer seeking money, fame & clout.

Because who could resist the pain and suffering …. and the infamy.

A TikTok social media influencer who self identifies as a ‘she’ has been accused of spraying her hair with Gorilla Glue in a bid to gain followers and fame after a Louisiana woman went viral for using the permanent adhesive to set her hairstyle.

Avani Reyes, 20, has claimed that she ‘accidentally’ sprayed Gorilla Glue in her hair and can’t remove it — just days after Tessica Brown, 40, traveled to Los Angeles to have Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng dissolve the adhesive on her head during a $12,500 procedure.

Reyes has posted numerous TikToks about her beauty conundrum, starting with a video of herself trying to comb through her cropped pink hair, which is covered with a thick layer of glue.

‘You guys, my hair will not comb,’ our collective hero said, gasping multiple times as she patted her head. ‘Y’all, I already tried wetting it.’

‘Plea $e someone help me’

The TikTok has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, but people had a hard time believing this was another accident.

‘You knew that would happen, don’t pretend you didn’t, clout chasing,’ one person wrote, while another responded: ‘People will do anything for a bit of money.’

‘I’m pretty sure you did this for more likes, views, or money,’ someone else commented. ‘I’ve watched your videos clearly showing you can read a bottle.’

Reyes, who has more than 463,000 followers, posted numerous follow-up videos of herself going to the hospital and trying at-home remedies to remove the glue, just like Brown did for the last month before she underwent a four-hour procedure to have it dissolved.

‘Am I famous yet?’

‘I’m on my way to the hospital right now. My scalp is burning,’ Reyes said in one clip. ‘I need to go to the hospital so they can remove this Gorilla Glue. I have no idea what to do. I tried washing it. It doesn’t come off.’

In another video, our collective hero can be seen shaking and on the verge of crying, saying she was having a ‘panic attack’ — but some thought it was all an act.

Reyes said of the healthcare workers who were treating her at the hospital were ‘confused’ and didn’t ‘really know what to do,’ adding: ‘My scalp is burning, so I hope they figure something out.’

She doesn’t want to know how to fix it. She just wants money, and attention, even if it is negative attention, because she never had any attention as a child #selfcentered #Karma #money — Lynn Homestead Project (@LynnHomestead) February 16, 2021

Where are all my endorsements?

Even though Brown had already gone through all of this, including the trip to the ER, Reyes feigned annoyance that the hospital’s staffers weren’t able to remove the permanent adhesive. Do you suppose?

‘I just got out of the hospital and they did nothing for me. Look at my hair,’ our collective hero griped, saying she was advised to try getting her act together , olive oil, tea tree oil, or coconut oil to remove the glue — or shave her hair off.

Brown proved that all of those oils are useless when it comes to removing the glue, but Reyes still shared videos of herself trying them out with no success.

‘Please follow me. Please help make me famous. Where are all my endorsements? Am I really that transparent?’

‘So update on the Gorilla Glue. It did not come out,’ she said. ‘I used coconut oil for like a half an hour and then I just washed my hair and there is still Gorilla Glue in my head. Guess I gotta go bald.’

People who were following Reyes’s story weren’t surprised when she revealed that she was thinking of starting a GoFundMe as Brown did.

You deserve everything that’s happening to you and I mean that fr — addy (@adelineyo_) February 15, 2021





Social media run out of love

Reyes begged her followers for help in one video, saying: ‘I don’t know what to do. This was an accident. I didn’t mean to put Gorilla Glue in my hair.’

She continued to play up up her plight while posting numerous TikToks of herself combing through matted hair and trying various products to remove the glue. She even shared a makeup tutorial with Bruno Mars’s hit ‘Gorilla’ playing in the background.

Reyes never actually shared a link to her GoFundMe page, while our collective heroine claimed that she raised enough money to travel to LA to get surgery like Brown. In a recent clip, she alleged that one person generously donated $3,000 to help her.

‘You guys know it’s definitely been a journey with this Gorilla Glue. It’s been crazy, so thank you so much,’ she said.

Isn’t it time you also tried the Gorilla Glue Challenge and also became an eyesore for tired folks who’ve seen all this sh*t before…?