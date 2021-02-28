Abigail Toeneboehn found: Missing Cobb County horse trainer found safe after Alabama native equestrian left without her personal belongings from her Georgia apartment.

A young horse trainer who disappeared for 4 days, leaving behind her car, house keys, wallet and phone in her apartment has turned up safe Sunday morning in Alabama according to Austell, Georgia authorities.

Abigail Toeneboehn, 22, of Lee County, Alabama was reported missing earlier this week from her Auburn, Georgia apartment, was found safe in Dothan, Alabama according to police in Austell.

Austell Deputy Police Chief Natalie Poulk confirmed Toeneboehn was safe and that she had left on her own accord FOX5Atlanta reports.

Toeneboehn went missing from West Creek Stables in Austell, Cobb County where she stays three to four days per week to train her horses.

Toeneboehn, who police described as an avid equestrian, left for the farm sometime around 11 p.m. and left without her personal belongings, including her smartphone, wallet, jacket and car.

Mystery disappearance: ‘this is unlike her….’

Police searched the property and areas around the stables Friday morning with a canine unit but could not find her.

The National Center for the Missing and Endangered said Toeneboehn graduated from Auburn High School. She is a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Ala., and trains horses in Georgia several days a week according to WXIA.

It remained unclear where the horse trainer had been since disappearing Thursday night and why she seemingly declined to reach out to family members and friends who held grave concerns for her well being.

‘She’s never done anything like this before, and there’d be no way that she would be gone this long, ever, by her own choice’ her mother said on Saturday.

“This is not typical behavior from Abi, who adores her family and her animals,’ a family representative said.