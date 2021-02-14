A-Train Stabber arrested. NYC Subway slasher who killed two, injured two in...

A train stabbing attacks along NYC’s Subway line leads to lone man arrested in slashing spree that left two homeless dead and two others seriously injured. Identity of suspect not revealed.

An individual responsible for the fatal stabbing of two homeless men along with the slashing of two others on NYC’s subway along the A line in recent days was on Saturday arrested.

The slasher who came to be known as the ‘A-train Ripper’ was in custody come Saturday night the nypost reported.

The knife-wielding individual, whose identity continued to remain unknown was wanted in a subway spree that left two homeless people dead and two others slashed along the A train line, was arrested in Upper Manhattan.

The man was still splattered with his victims’ blood when he was taken into custody —with his shoes colored red. A source told the nypost that the suspect was still in possession of the murder weapon, described as a bloody knife.

The suspect was in custody at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights, the sources said.

‘I am going to kill you!’

The bloodshed has sparked an outcry for safer subways, with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea since announcing a surge of 500 additional cops for the department’s Transit Bureau to be deployed across the city immediately.

‘The common denominators that we see in these four incidents are the proximity of the crimes as well as all four occurring on the A line,’ Shea said during a news conference Saturday, PIX11 reported.

The spree began Friday morning, not far from where the alleged stabber was caught, authorities said. The fatal stabbings took place on opposite ends of the A subway line, which connects the Inwood section of Upper Manhattan with Rockaway, Queens.

At 11:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man was stabbed as he pushed his walker along the southbound platform at the A train’s 181st Street station in Washington Heights.

‘I am going to kill you!’ the attacker is alleged to have screamed at his victim, according to sources. He was stabbed in the right knee and left buttocks; while he required surgery, he is expected to survive the attack.

That attack is preliminarily believed to be connected to three subsequent attacks.

Twelve hours later, at 11:29 p.m. Friday, a man was found stabbed to death but still slumped in his seat on an A train at Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway.

Upsurge of stabbings against homeless victims

He suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some two hours after that, at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was found sprawled dead, in a pool of blood, under her subway seat inside an A train at the 207th Street station in Inwood.

She had been stabbed throughout her body.

Afterward, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was randomly stabbed as he slept on a stairwell at the A train station at West 181st Street.

He stumbled to a nearby bank on West 181st Street, but collapsed before entering the vestibule, cops said.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital for four puncture wounds to his back, and is in stable condition.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to New York Presbyterian-Allen Hospital, where she was declared dead, according to authorities.

Police have not named any of the victims but said all are believed to be homeless.

The four attacks — all within 24 hours on the A line — amounted to an alarming surge in the recent spate of violence in the subways, and underscored the vulnerability of the hundreds of homeless people who shelter in the transit system.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an uptick in violent incidents inside the largely desolate subway stations as ridership has plummeted due to fears of getting infected.

According to the most recent statistics, crime in the transit system in January 2021 was down more than 50 percent from January 2020, but subway ridership was down about 70 percent during that time, making crime that occurs there stand out.