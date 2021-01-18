Riley June Williams Harrisburg, Pennsylvania woman wanted by feds after allegations she stole a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office to sell to the Russians- now in hiding.

A Pennsylvania woman seen on video taking part in the US Capitol riots is being investigated after allegedly stealing a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and purportedly planning to sell it to the Russians, officials said.

The FBI is seeking Riley June Williams, 22, on charges including entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct.

There is no indication that a laptop was actually pilfered from the speaker’s office and the agency said in an affidavit that ‘the matter remains under investigation.’

‘It appears that WILLIAMS has fled,’ according to the affidavit. ‘According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, WILLIAMS’ mother stated that WILLIAMS packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks.’

The care worker did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination the affidavit added.

‘disciplined, focused, with a sense of urgency, directing people up a staircase’

A witness described as a former romantic partner of Williams claimed to have seen footage of her ‘taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office.’

‘[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service,’ an agent said.

‘According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it,’ according to the affidavit, which includes a link to a documentary produced by ITV News.

A woman identified as Williams — wearing glasses, a green shirt and brown trench coat and carrying a bag over her shoulder — can be seen yelling ‘Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs,’ pushing people toward Pelosi’s office, according to NPR.

The program singles out the woman, saying she was ‘disciplined, focused, with a sense of urgency, directing people up a staircase.’

On Jan. 16, Williams’ mother, Wendy, told authorities ‘that a British media crew had come to her home the night before, asking to speak with WILLIAMS, who was not present,’ according to the affidavit.

‘The news crew presented WILLIAMS’ mother with one or more images taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Her mother acknowledged that it was WILLIAMS in the image,’ the affidavit said.

An interest in far right message boards

‘It appears that WILLIAMS has fled,’ it added.

Asked how she felt about her daughter participating in the riots, the mother responds, ‘she is very unhappy.’ Adding, ‘it appears she is gone.’

The mother added her daughter had left without saying where she was going.

According to the mother, Riley June Williams had in recent months taken an interest in trans politics and far right message boards along with attending rallies.

The mother mentioned her daughter becoming interested in the America First movement.

Williams has not been charged with theft. Her whereabouts continues to remain un-known.