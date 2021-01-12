Confederate flag guy who attended Capitol riots id as Ricky Tollikko aka Ricky Rush Woke Ones Rebellion Canadian right wing leader. Social media posts posit white supremacist rallying against BLM and Antifa.

Social media users appear to have identified the individual now wanted by the FBI after widely circulated photos showed a man carrying a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during Wednesday’s riot.

The agency is specifically asking about the man seen in what it describes as Photograph #30. In addition, it has posted a number of bulletins asking for help in identifying dozens of others whose images were captured amid the attempted insurgency.

Unconfirmed reports identified Ricky Tollikko aka Ricky Rush, a purported white supremacist from Alberta, Canada as the wanted individual specifically seen carrying the ‘offensive’ flag in image 30.

According to a December subreddit post, r/beholdthmasterrace, Tollikko, 56, is described as being the alleged leader of right wing biker outfit, ‘Woke Ones Rebellion.’

The shared image shows an uncanny similarity to the man holding the Confederate flag. Tollikko is pictured wearing skulled jewelry and gesticulating to the camera with the photo captioned, ‘White Lives Matter.’

‘Let’s educate your dumbassers’

According to to a Canadian blog, describes ‘WOR’ as compromising of four members, including Tollikko as its leader – who it says has previously been associated with other white fringe groups, Soldiers of Odin, Northern Guard, Canadian Crusaders, Urban Infidels, and now Woke Onez.

Posts Tollikko in a since deleted social media thread: ‘Let’s educate your dumbassers.’

Patriot: 1/ a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors. A ‘true patriot’.

Adding, ‘Last I knew a person could be any color, therefore anyone who loves their country ad that is prepared to defend it against all odds is a Patriot. Whatever color you bloody well are, you are a Patriot if you fall under the mindset.’ Adding, ‘White supremacy is not the definition of being a Patriot.’

F*CK ANTIFA & BLM’

Continues Tollikko in an adjoining post in part, ‘I will say this clear … i will no change who I am how I think or what I do im a proud nationalist/patriot I care about our homes, nabours and families and the future of the next generation to come… I do not operate under for political purpose or skin color or religion i operate under shear logic ad common sence between whats right and whats wrong and what I can do to help ….’

Previous posts also appear to take exception at BLM & Antifa.

Posted T in an October 4 post: ‘You dumb ass kids need to get a life realize your minds are warped antifa bam half you morons have no clue what your doing your just doing it to get attention from your ‘comrads’ it won’t be long before your clueless followers realize the whole thing is a fckin fraud and they walk away black lives do matter but your not doing shit for the black communities and better yet non of your dumb asses are black what the f*ck do you know about black lives … with that being said F*CK ANTIFA & BLM’.

To date it appears that Tollikko continues to be at large, his whereabouts unknown.