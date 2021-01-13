Nirupama Prajapati Odisha woman drowns while taking selfie near India waterfall. How chasing the perfect photo claims another life.

At what cost achieving the perfect selfie? A woman died after she fell into a river while apparently taking selfies near a popular waterfall in India according to a report.

Nirupama Prajapati was in the Sundargarh district of Odisha near Kanakund, a well-known picnicking spot, with friends on Jan. 3 when she started taking pictures and selfies on ravine rocks alongside a fast-moving stream with a heavy current, according to video and India Today.

Shocking-Viral Video of #Sundargarh Girl’s Drowning Death Scene While Taking Selfie At Picnic Spot from atop slippery #rock

This captured video taken by one of her friends vividly depicts the deceased girl#Odisha #SelfieShocker pic.twitter.com/WxyEyFV0xJ — Suffian سفیان (@iamsuffian) January 11, 2021

Latest social media casualty

Video of the incident shows a man moving behind Prajapati and tripping as she snapped pictures, causing her to lose her balance and tumble into the water.

Prajapati’s family and the fire department searched the waters for 22 hours before finding her body in a stone cavity in a deep section of the river about a quarter-mile from where she fell, the outlet reported.

The woman’s death is the latest in a string of episodes where individuals have fallen to their death in a bid to capture ‘memorable’ and often ‘daring’ images from which to share with their followers.