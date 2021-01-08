Nicholas Rodean Maryland Trump supporter outed as Navistar Direct Marketing employee fired after images of the worker participating in Capitol riots.

Free to express your political viewpoints – but at what cost and to what degree? A Frederick, Maryland marketing firm on Thursday fired an employee who is seen in images participating in Wednesday’s Capitol riots at the behest of Trump MAGA supporters.

The firm, Navistar Direct Marketing, issued the following statement on the dismissal of the man, who has since been identified as Nicholas Rodean.

‘After review of the photographic evidence, the employee in question has been terminated for cause,’ the company said in a statement on Facebook. ‘… While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.’

Rodean for reasons not immediately clear, chose to attend the protests which soon morphed into a full blown riot wearing an employee Navistar badge. Amazingly many attending protesters/rioters were able to simply leave without arrest or questioning.

According to its Facebook page, Navistar is a ‘digital and conventional printing company with full-service direct mail production servicing nonprofit, commercial and political clients.’ But there’s more.

Navistar Direct Marketing in Maryland, you’ve got an employee to investigate. https://t.co/ph0M5ENuff pic.twitter.com/039nWvFWMQ — AltMommeh 💚 #IMask4U 💚 (@mommehK) January 6, 2021

Another local business, Glory Doughnuts & Diner in Frederick, was also quick to call out Rodean.

‘He is a former weekend employee of ours whom was let go last February,’ a Glory Doughnuts Facebook post states. ‘We are shocked, saddened, and do not stand by this. This is not American. This is not patriotic.’

Adding, ‘Nicholas is very involved in the downtown, Frederick community, and is known or at least recognized by many.

‘Yes, there was a day when he was seen removing a BLM poster that was posted near our shop. (It was a peaceful poster promoting community).’

Both companies said they have contacted the authorities about the matter.

The FBI could not immediately comment on the situation, while the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., said they’re working to confirm the identity of all persons of interest from Wednesday’s riot.

Two photos that appear to be of Rodean are listed on the Metro Police’s website.

‘We’re still receiving an overwhelming amount of tips,’ Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger told the Frederick News-Post. ‘Our system is overwhelmed … people are having a hard time getting through.’

As of Thursday night it remained unclear if there were charges forthcoming against Rodean.