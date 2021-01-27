Fatoumata Danson East Harlem mother of eight shot dead by her son, Musa Camara following dispute about him refusing to look for work. History of ongoing domestic violence.

A 22 year old East Harlem, NYC man was arrested Tuesday after fatally shooting his mother following an argument over his unwillingness to look for work, according to reports.

The mother of eight, Fatoumata Danson was shot dead by her son inside their apartment after a morning dispute over his refusal to find a job, according to cops and the victim’s brother.

The unemployed and unhinged Musa Camara, 22, was tasered and arrested after allegedly shooting his mother in the head and then firing a shot at a stranger on the street after fleeing his family’s New York City Housing Authority building (NYCHA) building, the nydailynews reported citing police.

Danson, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound near the door of their home in the Lehman Village houses on E. 108th St. near Park Ave.

‘The son don’t want to work,’ the suspect’s uncle, Yankuba Sangarie told via the nydailynews. ‘He’s very lazy. He wants the mother to take care of him all his life. … He don’t want to go to work or get a place for himself. That’s the reason that he shot the mom.’

Order of protection against her own son

‘They said he was smoking weed before everything happened,’ the suspect’s cousin Fataumata Sankareh told the nydailynews.

Hajie Sankareh, another of the victim’s brothers, said his sister told him sometime ago that she kicked her eldest son out of the home and got an order of protection against him.

‘He is not supposed to be in the house,’ Sankareh told via the nypost. ‘We don’t know how he got inside. Maybe he knocked on the door, she opened it and something happened. They said he shot her in the head.’

Following his arrest, Camara was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Police sources said the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Police responded to the apartment multiple times in the past to stop fights between the suspect and his mother.

The fatal shooting happening despite the suspect’s mother having a protective order and a panic button inside the home, according to authorities and family members the nypost reported.

The slaying comes less than six months after Camara allegedly threatened to kill his mother inside the apartment, court records revealed.

Charges against son dropped after mother stopped cooperating

In August 2020, Camara was charged on one count each of criminal mischief, attempted assault and harassment after his mom called the cops on him.

Charges were dropped after Danson stopped cooperating with authorities, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the Post.

Cops were called to the building about two blocks from Central Park about 9:20 a.m., with neighbors reporting the son had just shot his mother and fled the scene. At about the same time, cops were summoned to the corner of E. 110th St. and Park Ave. after Camara allegedly opened fire on a 29-year-old stranger.

The victim was not hit, with cops taking the slain woman’s son into custody. Once inside the 23rd Precinct station, the suspect began acting out and stripping off his clothes before he was hospitalized, authorities said.

‘I want him to go to life in prison,’ said the uncle. ‘No mercy for him. He killed somebody lovely in the family.’

Adding, ‘She didn’t have a problem with nobody. She’s a lovely woman in the community. Everybody loves her. She cooks very good for everybody. Everybody come and eat. She’s a good sister.’

Danson, a Gambian immigrant who worked as a home health aide, was remembered by her brother as a ‘very sweet person’ who came to New York in the 90’s in search of a better life for her family.

‘She don’t have a problem with anybody,’ the distraught uncle said. ‘She’s a hardworking lady, taking care of her eight children. Everybody loves her. She’s a good sister, a good family member.’