Malachi Love-Robinson former Dr Love fake teen Florida doctor arrested again on fraud charges after having customers at a shipping company send payments to his personal bank account.

A Florida man who was caught posing as a doctor as a teen and spent time in jail has been arrested on charges of fraud and grand theft, police said.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 23, of West Palm Beach, was arrested Thursday for allegedly having his clients at the shipping company where he works send their money to his personal bank account, WPTV reported.

Love-Robinson took more than $10,000 that belonged to the company as part of the scheme, police said.

He sent text messages to the company’s owner, insisting that he’s ‘truly sorry’ and doing everything he can ‘to make it right,’ police said.

‘I don’t want to go to jail,’ Love-Robinson said, according to a police report.

Was facing 90 years jail prior to plea deal

The man was released hours on bail after his arrest earlier on Thursday, WPTV reported.

Love-Robinson previously made headlines as ‘Dr. Love’ for illegally operating a fake medical practice, stealing $35,000 from an elderly patient in 2015. The fake teen doctor who was operating a medical practice set himself up with office, a lab coat and stethoscope.

Love-Robinson insisted he didn’t pose as a medical doctor, but was a naturopathic physician.

Patients told authorities that he claimed to hold several degrees, including a PhD and an MD.

Love-Robinson was looking at up to 90 years in prison, but struck a deal with Palm Beach County prosecutors and pleaded guilty in 2018 to practicing naturopathy without a license and grand theft.

Love-Robinson served nearly 21 months in a maximum-security prison near Fort Myers for the crimes. The man’s arrest follows him only leaving jail some 15 months ago.