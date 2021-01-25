Adams st Indianapolis mass shooting leads to five people killed, including pregnant woman & unborn child. No suspects or arrests. Thought to be domestic violence.

Five people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis home including a pregnant woman and an unborn child, early Sunday morning, according to reports.

Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and the unborn child of Hawkins were pronounced dead after being found in a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street, according to Sgt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators were led to the crime scene around 4 a.m., after making contact with a juvenile male, whose age police didn’t disclose, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds just footsteps away in the 3300 block of East 36th Street, between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing police.

It is thought the boy was the sole survivor of the mass shooting.

While IMPD’s investigation is in its early stages, Foley said the multiple shooting ‘does not appear to be a random act.’

We just wrapped up a 2-hour long special report on @1067WTLC & @Hot963 talking about the violence problem in Indianapolis. Now this morning “undetermined number of people” have been killed after a shooting this morning. Folks out here hope @IndyMayorJoe arrives to the scene. pic.twitter.com/aReq6IrHWY — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 24, 2021

‘largest mass casualty shooting’ in over a decade

‘This morning, one of more individuals perpetrated an act of evil in our city,’ Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a Sunday press briefing.

‘What happened this morning was not a simple act of gun violence … what happened this morning was a mass murder,’ the mayor said.

Law enforcement are looking into whether the shooters illegally obtained the guns and will also investigate who is responsible for supplying the guns, Mayor Hogsett said.

Chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, Randal Taylor, said the violence was Indianapolis’ ‘largest mass casualty shooting’ in over a decade, the report said.

Unending violence in community

As of Sunday afternoon, police said they did not have any named suspects related to the shootings, but that they believed more than one shooter could have been involved according to CNN

The deadly night comes weeks after Indianapolis recorded the most violent year in the city’s history, which city officials attributed to the desperation that plagued already struggling communities during a deadly pandemic across the country.

Shardae Hoskins, a member of the police department’s Violence Reduction Team, said people in the Adams Street neighborhood woke up scared and are tired of the violence in their streets.

Police did not immediately reveal a possible motive for the killings.