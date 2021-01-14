Kevin Seefried Laurel Delaware man identified as Confederate flag guy during Capitol riot turns himself in along with son. Father & son face felony charges.

The Trump supporter observed parading around the Capitol building with a Confederate flag during last week’s ‘insurrection’ turned himself in to federal authorities in his home state of Delaware on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect, Kevin Seefried, surrendered to US Marshals in Wilmington, Delaware with his son Hunter, an FBI spokesperson said according to a report via CBS News.

Both father and son were charged with felony unlawful entry into a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and depredation of government property, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Seefried is suspected of walking around the Capitol building with the large Confederate flag after throngs of President Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win.

The FBI released images of Seefried carrying the flag through the building earlier this week, asking the public to contact law enforcement if they knew his location and identity.

Father & son brag about attending Capitol riots

According to court documents, Kevin Seefried said he brought the flag from his home in Delaware, where it is usually displayed outside.

A co-worker of Hunter Seefried’s told the FBI he ‘bragged about being in the Capitol with his father on January 6, 2021.’

The push to identify the ‘Confederate flag guy’ led to social media initially fielding Canada right wing white nationalist, Ricky Rush of the Woke Ones Rebellion group.

Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, is expected to appear at a virtual court appearance Thursday WDEL reports.

Federal authorities are investigating more than 170 people — more than 30 of whom now face federal charges — in the January 6 Capitol assault that left five dead. Hundreds more charges are expected as federal investigators comb tips, video and social media to identify and arrest suspects across the country.

Those already charged face a variety of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault and weapons violations. A team of senior federal prosecutors are investigating more serious charges including sedition and conspiracy related to the ‘most heinous’ acts at the Capitol, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said Tuesday.