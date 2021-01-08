Aaron Mostofsky Brooklyn son of Shlomo prominent Kings County Supreme Court judge identified as MAGA Trump Capitol rioter. Social media responds.

If Texas thrill seekers can hire private planes to hang out with MAGA supporters during Capitol D.C insurrections, why not the sons of prominent Brooklyn judges?

In a who’s who of motley crew ‘bizarre’ Capitol riot attendees a report has identified the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, Aaron Mostofsky also gracing the nation’s capital. And how….

The unlikely protester descended on the Capitol after telling the Gothamist that he’d come along to ‘protest’ after the ‘election was stolen’ from Trump. The assertion which President Trump has repeated ad finitum has yet to be verified or validated.

That of course didn’t stop Trump’s supporters from expressing their discontent while also attempting to stage a coup – many of whom have since been rounded up or at the very least on the ‘must round up’ list.

Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, elected to the court last January. Of note, the unlikely attendee is also a former president of the National Council of Young Israel.

Something isn’t adding up…

The junior Mostofsky became a social media favorite after images of him wielding a plastic police shield while also wielding fur pelts and a bullet proof vest, captivated the imagination of Twitter commentators.

Posted FDR’s Ghost: ‘I wonder if Aaron Mostofsky somehow missed or simply disregarded the “Camp Auschwitz” and 6MWE shirts yesterday?’

Explained Aaron Mostofsky via the nypost, ‘We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million. I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.’

Aaron’s sibling, Nachman Mostofsky, has since come to his brother’s defense, telling the Gothamist, ‘My brother did nothing illegal … He definitely was not part of the riot.’

No word on what Shlomo thinks….