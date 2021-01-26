Deng Pravatoudom Toronto Canada woman wins $60 million OLG jackpot using numbers from a dream her husband had 20 years ago. Recurring numbers.

A Canadian woman won a $60 million jackpot ($47 million U.S.D) using numbers from a dream her husband had 20 years ago, over and over – until it finally paid off.

Deng Pravatoudom, 57, of Toronto, Ontario, who had played the digits over the last two decades — finally had her pay off, when she won the jackpot last month according to a news release via the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

‘I started to cry,’ Pravatoudom recalled.

‘I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of!’

‘I left my temple after prayers, went to a nearby mall for some errands and to check my LOTTO MAX ticket. I won a Free Play ticket and added ENCORE. I couldn’t believe a few days later that free ticket would be worth $60 million!’ Pravatoudom recalled of her shock win.

‘My husband and I have worked long hours as general laborers for over 40 years’

The grandmother of two, who was laid off last spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, said she was grateful for the lottery win.

‘My husband and I have worked long hours as general laborers for over 40 years, trying to save what we could for our family…,’ she said.

‘This money will certainly help make our lives much easier.’

Originally immigrating from Laos to Canada with her 14 siblings in 1980, Pravatoudom said that winning the jackpot had been beyond her wildest dreams.

‘My family was sponsored by a local church and because we had nothing, I am thankful for the great support they provided us over the years,’ Pravatoudom said.

The couple’s two kids were relieved when they heard about the big win.

‘They said, ‘Mom and Dad you have worked so hard for 40 years and made many sacrifices, so you deserve this happiness!’’ Pravatoudom recalled.

She and her husband now plan to move out of their apartment and buy a house with the winnings, as well as pay off some bills.

Pravatoudom also wants to travel: to Texas, Hawaii and in Europe.

‘Except for when I came to Canada from Laos, I have never really traveled,’ she said. ‘I am excited to see the world.’