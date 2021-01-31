Home Scandal and Gossip 70 year old Tennessee duck hunter who killed two men found dead

70 year old Tennessee duck hunter who killed two men found dead

David Vowell Tennessee man found dead. Pictured, Chance Black and Zachery Grooms fellow duck hunters who the wanted man is alleged to have shot dead.
David Vowell Tennessee man wanted in murder of two fellow duck hunters found dead. 70 year old accused of killing Chance Black and Zachery Grooms at Reelfoot Lake found deceased close to murder scene. 

A 70-year-old man accused of killing two fellow duck hunters in rural Tennessee  earlier this week, was found dead on Saturday.

David Vowell was found dead in Reelfoot Lake, close to where the two men were fatally shot on Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. 

Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, were at Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee on Monday morning when Vowell approached them and got into a verbal altercation, District Attorney Tommy Thomas told ABC11.com. Vowell allegedly opened fire and killed both Black and Grooms.

Thomas said earlier this week that it was unknown whether Vowell knew the two victims.

Vowell’s body was found around 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities said he was positively identified, but an autopsy would be conducted. A cause of death was not announced.

Murky swamp had made search difficult

Vowell had fled the shooting scene on foot as his boat was recovered and the car he drove to the boat ramp was also seized, Thomas said Wednesday.

The fleeing man had been wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The search was conducted in a large, extremely rural area — Reelfoot Lake State Park — near the Missouri and Kentucky borders. Reelfoot Lake itself is 15,000 acres and is surrounded by thick, murky swampland filled with cypress trees.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted footage of them searching the area on Friday, showing the adverse conditions they were dealing with.

