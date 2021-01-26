David Vowell, 70, TN man eyed Chance Black & Zachary Grooms murders

David Vowell Martin Tennessee man, 70, wanted over double homicide of Chance Black & Zachary Grooms in possible hunting argument at Reelfoot Lake.

A 70-year-old Tennessee man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ is being sought in connection to a double homicide at Reelfoot Lake, investigators announced.

David Vowell, of Martin, was identified as a person of interest after the bodies of Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, were discovered on the north end of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County early Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

No details on the circumstances leading up to the double murders were immediately released. Investigators did not say how the two men were killed.

District Attorney Tommy Thomas told WREG that Black and Grooms were shot at a blind at the 15,000-acre lake at Reelfoot Lake State Park that’s popular for hunting and fishing.

Black was the son of the Weakley County Sheriff Department’s chief deputy, Mark Black, Thomas told the station.

Hunting dispute

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister declined to say whether Black and Grooms were hunting at the time of the shooting.

Resident David Gray told WPSD-TV that the lake ‘is a very quiet area’ and the incident has worried the community.

‘A lot of hunters come in here and they enjoy the duck hunting and all, but to be upset over somebody shooting more ducks or whatever the case may have been, I don’t know,’ Gray said.

Spread over 15,000 acres, Reelfoot Lake is a flooded forest that is part of Reelfoot Lake State Park, located in the northwest corner of the state. The park is known for activities such as fishing, boating, wildlife viewing and camping, according to Tennessee State Parks.

Investigators asked anyone with information on Vowell’s whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Agents also asked anyone who was on or near the north end of Reelfoot Lake on Monday morning and heard or saw anything to call investigators.

And then there was this comment on social media that caught this author’s attention:

‘This happened just a few miles from me. Apparently there was a lottery drawing for duck blinds, the younger guys had either went to the wrong blind by accident or thought it was a first come basis. Either way they were occupying the suspects blind and an argument began, the suspect opened fire.’