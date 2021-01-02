: About author bio at bottom of article.

Caleb Burczyk Williston, North Dakota man threatens to kill former boss for ignoring Facebook friend request.

Maybe there was a good reason why he didn’t want to be friends on Facebook?

A North Dakota man has been accused of threatening to kill his former employer after he didn’t accept his Facebook friend request, the Williston Herald reports.

Caleb Burczyk, 29, of Williston sent his former boss the invitation to become virtual friends on Christmas Eve.

But when Burczyk didn’t receive a prompt response, he allegedly began to send his ex-boss menacing messages, including one which read: ‘Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you.’

Indeed …

Two days and still no response later, the jilted worker wrote that there would be ‘trouble’ if he had to get in his truck and track down the man.

He included a picture of his pickup truck in the message.

Naturally matters escalated.

Burczyk was busted after soon after allegedly kicked in the front door of his former employer’s house, the Herald reported.

‘F*** you Kelly Duncan,’

In a Snapchat, authorities said Burczyk posted a photo of himself in a cap and vest with a message saying the victim’s family would need a new door.

Surveillance footage from his former boss’ home showed the man who kicked in the door wearing an identical outfit, according to court documents.

The suspect’s boss was not named in the documents, but on Burczyk’s Facebook profile, which has 550 friends, it says he most recently worked as a wireline operator at GR Energy Services until March, with a subheading that reads ‘F*** you Kelly Duncan,’ followed by a red-faced devil emoji.

Isn’t it terrible how some ‘friends’ behave…?

Burczyk has since been charged with felony counts of burglary and terrorizing.

The jilted man is due in court on Jan. 27 for a hearing on the charges against him.