Alexis Sharkey autopsy reveals missing Houston, Texas woman was strangled to death, as homicide is determined as cause of death.

A Texas-based Instagram influencer who was found dead shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday along a Houston roadway was strangled to death, authorities announced Tuesday.

Alexis Sharkey’s naked corpse was found around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 near Red Haw Lane, officials said, by a city public works employee after, ‘seeing feet in some bushes along the street,’ days after she’d been reported missing by her family.

On Tuesday – more than seven weeks since the macabre discovery – a spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the 26 year old’s death was the result of homicide – with KHOU reporting the missing woman’s body had been dumped along the road shortly after being strangled to death.

At the time of her death, Houston police in a news release stated no visible injuries to the Sharkey’s body were found.

Alexis’ husband, Tom Sharkey, told ABC13 shortly after her death that his wife was unhappy and ‘stressed’ before she left their house on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Her body was found the next day. He denied that he and his wife were in the process of filing for a divorce and said he and Alexis ‘didn’t fight when she left.’

No suspects, no arrests

Police have not identified any suspects and have not announced any update in the case since December.

The Daily Beast, citing Alexis Sharkey’s friends, reported the young woman wanted to file for divorce or was already in the process of getting one. She spent a recent trip arguing with her husband and said he ‘had been putting hands on her,‘ one friend said.

‘Throughout the trip, he was sending really awful, nasty messages to her,’ said the friend, who asked to remain anonymous. ‘But one night when she and I were talking alone she said, ‘He strangles me and chokes me out and I black out and wake up on the bathroom floor every single time.’

Sharkey, a Pennsylvania native — boasted a large following on social media — and her husband moved to northwest Houston at the beginning of January, 2020, following their wedding.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Robinault has maintained that her daughter ‘didn’t wind up where she was found on her own.’ She previously told Click2Houston.com she believes her daughter’s death was not an accident.

‘The way in which she was found – my child would never do that to herself,’ Robinault reportedly said. ‘That doesn’t even make sense. That is absolutely foul play.’