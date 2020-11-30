Alexis Sharkey Missing Houston Instagram influencer found dead after disappearing over Thanksgiving after an argument. Found along side of road w/ no clothes. Foul play?

A Houston-based Instagram influencer has been found dead after going missing over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to reports.

Alexis Sharkey according to Houston police detectives confirmed the 26-year-old had been positively identified by her fingerprint. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified Sharkey KPRC 2 reported.

A news release said that Sharkey — a social media influencer who went missing on Friday — was found in the 1000 block of Red Haw Street about 8:30 a.m, Saturday morning.

Available information included the missing woman being discovered naked along the side of the road and exhibiting no visible wounds, according to police.

‘It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family!’ Sharkey’s mother, Stacy Clark Robinault, wrote on Facebook late Sunday.

Cause and manner of death yet to be determined

‘Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!’

Sharkey, 26, who’d moved to Houston earlier this year, left her home following an argument sometime Friday evening, didn’t take her car, and hadn’t been seen or heard from since, Robinault told via KPRC 2.

Not immediately clear is who Sharkey had an argument with and over what.

The mom, who hadn’t spoken to her daughter since before Thanksgiving, said Sharkey’s husband, Tom Sharkey, called Saturday to say she was missing.

‘[He] called us up to let us know, and that’s when, of course, any parent goes into full panic mode,’ Robinault told ABC 13.

Houston Police didn’t have immediate details on where Alexis’ body was found or how she died. More information was slated to be released later Monday.

Alexis, who had more than 21,000 followers on Instagram, considered herself a ‘mentor’ and last told her followers about a week ago that she wanted to move to Tulum after falling in love with the Mexican locale.

Foul play?

Late Sunday, her husband posted a picture of Alexis in her wedding dress with the caption, ‘Never seen or felt such beauty! You are my world!’

He also posted a message saying people who had negative things to say about how his wife went missing should be ‘ashamed.’

‘I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support! Others were waisting [sic] time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Tom wrote.

‘I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to fine [sic] out what happened to my wife. Next time…. stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!’

Police to date have not cited foul play or named suspects as they continued to investigate.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.