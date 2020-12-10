Texas bride to be dies from coronavirus 5 days after she set...

Stephanie Lynn Smith Lubbock Texas bride to be dies from COVID-19 5 days after she set to wed. Fiance, Jamie Bassett describes fight for life.

A Texas bride-to-be has died from COVID-19 — just five days after she was supposed to walk down the aisle, her family said.

Stephanie Lynn Smith, 29, had been set to marry her fiancé, Jamie Bassett, on Nov. 13, in Lubbock, NBC News reported.

But days before the wedding, she fell sick with what she believed was shingles, which she had come down with on an earlier occasion.

‘She was stressing about the wedding,’ her mother, Oralia Smith, told NBC. ‘She went to see the doctor about that, and he gave her medication for that.’

But her condition continued to get worse and her fiancé brought her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

‘We told her she would be OK’

Smith was sent home, only to return the next day as her oxygen levels plummeted.

‘We kissed her and told her we would see her and that she would be OK,’ her mother said.

Smith spent her wedding day in the hospital, where she struggled with anxiety attacks and isolation on top of battling the virus.

‘Today was supposed to be my wedding day,’ Bassett wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 13. ‘Instead, Stephanie is in the hospital getting her oxygen levels up and I haven’t seen her in two days. This really sucks and I just want everything to not be this way.’

On Nov. 18, Bassett and Smith’s family got a call to come to the hospital.

Bassett said he feared the worst, knowing the hospital only let families see gravely-ill patients.

‘I was kind of dreading it and had that in the back of my mind the whole time we were driving to the hospital,’ he told NBC.

They lost her pulse four times but only managed to bring her back three times

His fears were confirmed when he learned she’d lost her battle with the virus, just five days after they were supposed to tie the knot.

‘They told us that they’d lost her pulse four times, and they brought her back three times with CPR, and for the last one they couldn’t get her pulse back,’ Bassett said.

Instead of enjoying their first weeks as newlyweds, Bassett is now grieving the loss of his wife to be, who he describes as ‘someone that you don’t meet every day.’

‘This is an uncommonly caring and loving person who just wants to fix the world,’ he said.

Smith’s family is unsure how she contracted the coronavirus. Bassett said that she had been working on a rotating basis with two others in her office since the summer and that she had limited visitors at work for the last several months. Smith had been approved to work from home for the two weeks before the wedding, he said.