Sarah Simental Chicago healthy 18 year old teen dies from COVID within days of contracting deadly virus despite no prior symptoms or medical issues.

Tinley Park. Illinois. A Chicago family is mourning the loss of their 18-year-old daughter to COVID-19 according to a report.

Sarah Simental‘s parents said she had no other health problems, when she got a headache and began suffering a sore throat and body aches Dec. 23.

‘She called me up crying to say that, you know, ‘Mom, I’m going to miss Christmas.’ And I had to reassure her that it’s just a day on the calendar and when she comes home, ‘We’ll do Christmas with you.’ …unfortunately she didn’t,’ told her mother, Deborah Simental via Chicago’s ABC7 News.

COVID-19 killed the high school senior in a matter of days. Her mother said Simental had no health conditions and didn’t take any medications. But as her symptoms worsened, doctors airlifted the sick teenager to University of Chicago Hospital.

Her family said that’s when things got worse, fast.

‘I have no words for it. I just can’t believe how fast that it progressed,’ said her father, Don Simental.

‘It literally just ate her through,’ her mother added. ‘And no parent should ever have to watch their child go through that.’

The teen’s parents were by their daughter’s bedside as she passed the day after Christmas Day.

‘She said, “I’m going to be OK, Mom.’ And that was the last thing,’ Deborah Simental said. ‘So I know that she knows, eventually, we’ll all be OK. We’re going to miss her, but we’ll be OK.’

Sarah would have graduated from Lincoln Way East High School in a few months. She had dreams of caring for animals according to her family.

‘I’m thinking that I’m going to miss out on some real milestones that every mother wants to have with her daughter,’ Deborah Simental said.

The family is not sure how the teen girl contracted the deadly coronavirus, saying Sarah had not been out of the house very much, with the teen spending more time at home with her family during the pandemic.