Family of Casey Goodson Jr Ohio ‘black man’ shot dead by Columbus police- on his front door step demand investigation as they insist he was not carrying gun.

An Ohio family is demanding an investigation into the shooting death of black man, Casey Christopher Goodson Jr, 23, at the hands of Columbus police while standing on the doorsteps of his front home.

Calls for justice come as the victim’s family maintains the 23 year old was unarmed when he was fatally shot no less than three times as a sheriffs’ deputies sought a fugitive in the area. The Sheriff’s department continues to insist that Goodson was armed during Friday’s encounter.

Family members say police confused Casey Goodson carrying a Subway sandwich as a weapon who according to his mother, Tamala Payne, was shot in the back three times abc6 reports.

According to reports, Goodson was confronted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade on Friday, December 4, when he was about to unlock the door to his grandmother’s house and enter. Meade is currently assigned to the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force and he was among agents searching for a fugitive in Estates Place in the area of Ferris Road.

The Sheriff’s statement reads, ‘The deputy was investigating the situation and there are reports of verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr Casey Goodson, resulting in his death. A gun was recovered from Mr Goodson. Mr Goodson was not the person being sought by the US Marshals task force.’

Pete Tobin, the US Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said at a press conference that he believed the shooting was justified.

He said that the task force had completed its work and was wrapping up, when a man drove past.

‘He was seen driving down the street waving a gun,’ Tobin said.

‘That’s when the deputy, at some point after that, he confronted him. And it went badly.’

Tobin claimed that Goodson was out of his vehicle when Meades approached him to confront him about the gun and allegedly ordered him to drop the gun before shooting, USA Today reported.

The sheriff’s office, citing the US Marshal’s office, said the suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

They did not say if Goodson had drawn or pointed the weapon at the officers at the time, or if he happened to be holding one when he was shot.

Family’s law firm question official narrative

Lawyers for the victim’s family, law firm, Walton + Brown, LLP and Friedman & Gilbert disputed officials’ claims, saying in a release via NBC, ‘It doesn’t make sense. Who drives down the street waving a gun out of the window? This isn’t a music video. This is real life.’

‘There’s really nothing that they’ve alleged or said that Casey did on his walk from the car to the house that would justify him being shot,’ the statement continued. ‘He actually was putting his key into the door when he was shot. The key was hanging in the door even hours after the shooting.’

The firm also shared a post on Facebook where they have demanded justice and a ‘transparent’ investigation into Goodson’s shooting.

‘Casey is not alleged to have committed any crimes, has no criminal background and was not the target of any investigation. Casey was licensed to carry a concealed weapon and Ohio does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms. It is troubling that authorities have already stated that they believe the shooting to be justified,’ the statement read in part.

Officials have since said that the Columbus Police Critical Incident and Response Team will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, at which time it will be presented to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Of note, Columbus police said the deputy, a 17-year veteran of the force, was not wearing a body camera. Deputies in this county are not required to wear body cams.

Systemic racism and targeting of blacks by police

As of Sunday afternoon, roughly 48 hours after the shooting, Meade had still not been interviewed by investigators.

Friday’s slaying drew the attention of U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, incoming chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, who represents the district where Goodson was gunned down.

‘Like many in the community, I am at a loss of words over the killing of Casey Christopher Goodson, Jr.,’ she said in a statement on Monday.

‘The circumstances surrounding his tragic death are upsetting and extremely unsettling because too many Black men in our community are dying or are the victims of unjustifiable, excessive force from the very people sworn to protect and serve all of us. I join Casey’s family, friends, and the entire community in demanding accountability and seeking justice for his senseless killing.’

The shooting comes as the U.S. continues to grapple with long-simmering issues stemming from social inequities, systemic racism and aggressive police tactics used against communities of color. Those matters touched off months of nationwide protests following Floyd’s Memorial Day killing by Minneapolis police.