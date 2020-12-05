: About author bio at bottom of article.

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman Nashville nurse shot dead while driving to work. No suspects named or arrested as authorities investigate.

A Nashville, Tennessee nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on Thursday night, authorities said.

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, was en route to St. Thomas West Hospital, her place of employment, when gunfire struck her Mazda SUV on Interstate 440 at around 6:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Kaufman pulled over on the side of a road after being shot. An officer on patrol approached the nurse’s car and found she was wounded, police said.

The officer called for back up, but Kaufman died at the scene.

According to a dispatch recording obtained by NBC News, the car had bullet holes in it and was still running when the officer found it.

Targeted victim?

Kaufman’s shift at the hospital was to have begun at 7 p.m. Thursday. Detectives presently believe she was running on time, and think the gunfire likely occurred between 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to her Facebook profile, Kaufman had been working at St. Thomas West Hospital since December 2018, and was originally from Chicora, Pennsylvania.

No suspects have been arrested. It remained unclear if the nurse was the victim of a targeted shooting or the result of a random crime.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 615-742-7463.

The investigation is ongoing.