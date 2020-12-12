Devaunte Hill arrested in shooting murder of Caitlyn Kaufman Nashville nurse while driving to work. No known motive. Tip leads to man’s arrest.

Tennessee authorities arrested a 21-year-old man Friday for the shooting murder of a Nashville nurse who was killed on her way to work last week.

SWAT officers handcuffed Devaunte Hill at his East Nashville apartment at around 6:15 a.m. for allegedly shooting Caitlyn Kaufman as she drove on Interstate 440 on her way to work on Dec. 3, Metro Nashville police said.

Kaufman, 26, who worked at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, was struck in the shoulder by a single bullet at around 6 p.m. She died at the scene, police said.

The victim’s mother, Diane Kaufman told media she was glad there had been an arrest in her daughter’s case.

‘I’m so relieved,’ Kaufman, told The Tennessean Friday. ‘A part of me is so relieved they got him. I just get chills every time I think about it.’

Long history of crime

Cops said there’s no relation between Kaufman and Hill but have yet to say whether Hill’s shooting murder may have been an instance of road rage killing.

Authorities got a break in the ‘cold case’ Thursday when a tipster identified Hill as a suspect, and provided information about the whereabouts of the gun that was used to kill Kaufman, police said.

Police say there may be additional arrests. The authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Of note, a report via WKRN told of the suspect having a lengthy criminal record, including being convicted on three counts of attempted criminal homicide in 2016 when Devaunte Hill was just 16.

Other charges included Hill while still a teenager being arrested for aggravated robbery and drug possession.

Hill was also charged with assault with bodily injury earlier this year in January along with driving on a suspended license in August.

Come this weekend, the career criminal was charged with criminal homicide, and is being held at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center without bond.