Ashley Grames Salem nurse fired from Oregon hospital job after TikTok face mask video

An Oregon nurse who was placed on leave after bragging on TikTok about going mask-free and eschewing other anti-coronavirus protocols no longer works at her hospital.

‘The nurse in question is no longer employed with Salem Health,’ a spokesperson for Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics in Salem told Buzzfeed News.

Ashley Kay Grames, who until recently worked at Salem Health as an oncology nurse, had filmed herself on TikTok last month bragging about traveling, ditching her face mask outside of work and sending her kids to their friends’ houses.

‘When my co-workers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have play dates,’ she posted under the handle Loveiskind05 – which has since been deleted.

Before it was scrubbed, another TikTok user scooped it up and made a “duet” in which she mirrored the nurse’s snarky video post, to make the opposite point.

‘A mockery to the healthcare field’

The existence of the post led to many demanding Grames’ immediate firing, while some went further, demanding that her license to be revoked.

Posted one commentator at the time, ‘Fire her and take away any of her licenses. She doesn’t deserve to be a nurse if all she’s going to do is endanger some of the most immunocompromised people. She’s a mockery to the healthcare field. They take an oath to do whatever they can to help their patients, not potentially bring in a virus that can kill them because they are selfish.’

Of note, the hospital declined to reveal the circumstances of Grames’ departure. Her current status as a nurse was also not divulged.