An Oregon nurse has been placed on administrative leave after she posted a TikTok video (see below) where she seemingly celebrated not embracing basic COVID-19 measures.

The since-deleted post from user @Loveiskind05 aka Ashley Grames showed the nurse wearing scrubs and a stethoscope, with the caption, ‘When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I’m out and let my kids have play dates.’ A ‘duet’ of the original TikTok remains online.

It was soon after that users identified the nurse and alerted her employer, Salem Health.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the hospital thanked community members for reaching out and announced that the nurse (without mentioning her by name) had been ‘placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.’

Wrote the health provider: ‘Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work.’

She is an ONCOLOGY nurse, bragging about not wearing a mask and putting her patients lives at risk. Pts that are fighting so hard to stay alive. #AshleyGrames https://t.co/3uUCWTTfEh — DaneAh (@dane_ah) November 28, 2020

‘Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing. The COVID pandemic is serious and requires a serious response. And at Salem Health we are very serious about our approach to COVID.’

While many commenters applauded the hospital for disciplining the nurse, others took the hospital to task for not firing her on the spot.

Posted one commentator, ‘The videos flying around are proof. There should be no investigation. Fire her and take away any of her licenses. She doesn’t deserve to be a nurse if all she’s going to do is endanger some of the most immunocompromised people. She’s a mockery to the healthcare field. They take an oath to do whatever they can to help their patients, not potentially bring in a virus that can kill them because they are selfish.’

While another wrote, ‘Administrative leave? For knowingly exposing immunocompromised patients to Covid and then bragging about it? I’m an RN and I’m so disappointed in this response. We are held to a much higher standard by our patients, our colleagues and our communities. It should be the same for employers.’

@salemhealth I want to know if your HR department along with your hospital’s board of directors have addressed Oncology Nurse Ashley Grames’ insensitive and abhorrent tiktok claiming she doesn’t wear a mask while caring for patients? — Sarah Lopes (@selxlooks) November 28, 2020

Decade long health care worker

‘She has been reported to the Board of Nursing by multiple people so I hope their decision will prevent her from causing further harm to patients, even if yours does not.’

While another commented, ‘For the few that think firing her is harsh, she will get another job if she gets fired, but you can’t take back lives that could be lost due to negligence. She shouldn’t get her job back.’

According to the Oregon State Board of Nursing, Grames has been working in the health care field for at least a decade. Online records show Grames became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in October 2010.

As of July 2015, she had become a Registered Nurse (RN). Her current license was scheduled to expire in May 2021.